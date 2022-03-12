Thomasville National Bank Trims Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $465.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $335.20 and a 12 month high of $478.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

