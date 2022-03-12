Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

