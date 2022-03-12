Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,314 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Belden were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $7,867,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $761,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Belden by 86.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84,938 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

