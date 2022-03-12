Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $642,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Energizer were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 16.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 76.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $29.38 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

