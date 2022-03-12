Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 61,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,921,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 92.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 157.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,709 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,285 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

