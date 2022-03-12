Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,461 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Washington Federal were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

