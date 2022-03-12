thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 151.1% in February

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $9.65 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.94.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)
thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.