thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 151.1% in February

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $9.65 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.94.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.17) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

