Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.78

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 19129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.06 million and a P/E ratio of -51.43.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

