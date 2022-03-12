Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.46

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.46 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 297,127 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £113.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.46.
About Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.