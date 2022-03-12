Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

TTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.67.

NYSE TTC opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. Toro has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Toro by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,570,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Toro by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after acquiring an additional 336,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Toro by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

