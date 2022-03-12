Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.74

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$116.74 and last traded at C$115.66, with a volume of 30777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$115.15.

TIH has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The stock has a market cap of C$9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.00%.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total value of C$1,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$235,462.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,000 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

