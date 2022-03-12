Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. 26,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,262. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

TRMLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

