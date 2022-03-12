Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TOU stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$50.85. 957,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$22.59 and a twelve month high of C$53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOU. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.30 per share, with a total value of C$191,503.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,871,058 shares in the company, valued at C$339,767,731.14.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

