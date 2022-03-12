Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TSE TOU traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$50.85. 957,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$22.59 and a 52-week high of C$53.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.96.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,726,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,283,196.68.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

