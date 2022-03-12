Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
TSQ opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 112,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 47.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth $286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.