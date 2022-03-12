Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

TSQ opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 112,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 47.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth $286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.