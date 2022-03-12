Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,282 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical volume of 714 call options.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 3.19.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

Several research firms have commented on DCP. StockNews.com raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth $2,538,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in DCP Midstream by 19.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,059 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.