Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 5,122 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,687% compared to the average volume of 107 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $184,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,204 shares of company stock worth $2,454,097 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

