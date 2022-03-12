Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 48,225 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 850% compared to the average volume of 5,076 put options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after buying an additional 399,553 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 423,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 204,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CS opened at $7.38 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
