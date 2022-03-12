TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $623.99 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $637.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

