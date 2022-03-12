TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after purchasing an additional 179,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 72,508 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDG opened at $623.99 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $637.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

