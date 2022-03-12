Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

TGS opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.