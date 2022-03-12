Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
TGS opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.85.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (Get Rating)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
