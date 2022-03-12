Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stake Lowered by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

