Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,800 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPK. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.06) to GBX 2,020 ($26.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.58) to GBX 1,961 ($25.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.53).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.64) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,222 ($16.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.10). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,462.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,562.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($18.68) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($39,667.16).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

