Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.21

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 1073702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.
Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trebia Acquisition (TREB)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.