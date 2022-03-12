Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.21

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 1073702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,244,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244,233 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,900,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,759,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,557,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.