Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

TG stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $18.20.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

