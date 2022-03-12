Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of TRMR stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

