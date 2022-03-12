Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.87

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.87 and traded as high as C$20.17. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$19.95, with a volume of 922,607 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

