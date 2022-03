Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium, formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCFC opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

