TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in TrueCar by 167,431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRUE. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

