Truist Financial Weighs in on Oatly Group AB’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Oatly Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 4.99 on Friday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 4.95 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.