Truist Financial Weighs in on Oatly Group AB’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Oatly Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 15.08.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 4.99 on Friday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 4.95 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

