Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $8.82 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

