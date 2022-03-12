Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.30 Million in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,153,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $39.65 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

