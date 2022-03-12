Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 789,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 351,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1,773.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 268,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGR opened at $10.13 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

