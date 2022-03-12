Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,169,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

VLRS stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

