Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Stericycle by 27.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -178.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

