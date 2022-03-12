TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 1,531.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.46 on Friday. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

