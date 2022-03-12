Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given New GBX 85 Price Target at Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.08.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.31 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

