Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given New GBX 85 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.08.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.31 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Tullow Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.