Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for 2.2% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.