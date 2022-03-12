Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Northwest Natural Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.