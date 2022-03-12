Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Interface were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Interface by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Interface by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,524,000 after buying an additional 104,720 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TILE opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $761.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

