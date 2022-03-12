Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $694,000 Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,803 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,240,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,178,000 after purchasing an additional 609,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 928.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

