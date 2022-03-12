Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 91,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DHT by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 813,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 221,848 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

DHT opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $941.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

DHT Profile (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.