Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,700 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

