Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $509.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

