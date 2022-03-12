Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29,394 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of CSII opened at $18.46 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

