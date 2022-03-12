Two Sigma Investments LP Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

