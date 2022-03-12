Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BGSF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGSF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

