Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHG. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,352,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $48,048,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth about $19,261,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $14,418,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 9,987.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 796,514 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

