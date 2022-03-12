Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday.

TYRA stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,646,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,370,000.

