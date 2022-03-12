UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,505,300 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

